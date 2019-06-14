Friends of Thingamajig Theatre welcome party

Pagosa Scene … at the Friends of Thingamajig Theatre welcome party for this summer’s cast and crew. Held at the campus of Parelli Natural Horsemanship, the Friends had an opportunity to meet the cast and crew for this summer’s productions. The evening barbecue was punctuated by an exhibition of horsemanship and campfire singing. The cast and crew highlighted some of the music from the upcoming season and accompanied Pat Parelli and Tim Sullivan in spirited rendition of other popular songs.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig