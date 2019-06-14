Fourth of July parade applications now available

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Fourth of July parade is well and happening on the Fourth of July beginning at 10 a.m. in the morning.

This local tradition will have a few minor changes; however, the availability of applications has not changed. Participants of the parade are able to obtain their applications in a variety of ways: on the website of The Pagosa Springs SUN, www.pagosasun.com, or in hard copy at the Chamber offices at 105 Hot Springs Blvd. in the Visitor Center.

Those filling out applications will experience a few additions to the application. Proof of a driver’s license and insurance is required if you have any kind of vehicle in the parade. As usual, please make sure that there is a description of your entry for the announcers.

The parade route will also take a little bit different of a route this year. Typically, the parade begins on 8th Street and ends on 2nd Street. This year, the parade will begin on 6th Street and continue past 2nd Street back up Hermosa Street and along Hot Springs Boulevard to Apache Street. The staging area and registration will still take place a Pagosa Springs High School.

Entrants will exit the high school parking lot at the 6th Street access and line up along 6th Street. The modification of this route will allow for safer highway traffic control and spectator viewing on U.S. 160. It will also slightly extend the route onto Hot Springs Boulevard where there is still plenty of parking and viewing availability.

Parade applications are due back to the Chamber or pagosaparade@gmail.com by noon on July 1. There is still no cost to enter the parade. Businesses, families, reunions, nonprofit agencies and, in general, all of the community is encouraged to enter a float into the Fourth of July parade.

Questions concerning the parade can be directed to the aforementioned email address or the Chamber of Commerce at 264-2360.

Car Show

Don’t forget to come out and enjoy the 11th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show to be held in the athletic field in Town Park on Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15. Come out and see the stunning cars and motorcycles, the vendors and the beer garden. It will be a fun-filled weekend. See The PREVIEW with a related article for more information.

Starting Your Business Class rescheduled for July 27

The Starting Your Business Class originally scheduled in February was postponed due to inclement weather conditions. This important business class will now be held on Thursday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Chamber conference room at 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

If you were not able to attend the last class but would like to attend the class on this new date, you can visit the Chamber website, www.pagosachamber.com, and register. The cost for the class including lunch is $25.

The day will be filled with key start-up business information covering topics from an accountant, a lawyer, governmental agencies, banking, Region 9 and the Small Business Development Center.

Are you setting up your business as an LLC, a partnership or sole proprietorship? Do you have a relationship with a bank or appropriate funding? Do you need specific business assistance with marketing, QuickBooks or other pertinent business tools? Do you know the zoning laws or requirements for your business before you open your business? You will be able to speak with a myriad of experts all in one place and come away with other referral agencies.

If you have questions on the class, contact the Chamber at 264-2360 or register online at www.pagosachamber.com.

Membership news

We welcome new business RoyceTalks this week. Our renewals this week include A&P Tents, Riff Raff Brewing Company and Riff Raff on the Rio, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Pagosa Wellness, High Country Fishing Charters and Durango Party Rentals. Our nonprofit agency renewing is the San Juan Rangers.

