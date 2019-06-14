All-State Games Wrestling

- News
With the families of both Pirate wrestlers watching, Pagosa Springs’ Caleb Janowsky and Ian Reinhardt slap each other five during pre-dual introductions at last weekend’s 2019 Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games, held at Adams State University in Alamosa. Janowsky was unable to compete due to a knee on the mend, while Reinhardt lost a 13-4 major decision as the Blue Team lost 28-23 to Red.