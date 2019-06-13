San Juan River reaches 4,340 cfs last week

Flood advisory in place until further notice

With snow in the high country beginning to melt as temperatures rise, the San Juan River has been noticeably flowing at a higher rate than last year, which brings dangers and challenges.

