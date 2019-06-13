San Juan River reaches 4,340 cfs last week

SUN photo/Terri House
The San Juan River rages through downtown Pagosa Springs, topping out at 4,340 cfs and breaching into the lower hot tubs at The Springs Resort and Spa. Portions of the Riverwalk trail are closed due to flooding and some homeowners down Trujillo Road have found their homes damaged by floodwaters. A flood advisory remains in place until further notice.

Flood advisory in place until further notice

With snow in the high country beginning to melt as temperatures rise, the San Juan River has been noticeably flowing at a higher rate than last year, which brings dangers and challenges.

