Public Notices 06/13/2019

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Eleet Holdings LLC, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030070

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 17, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Eleet Holdings LLC

Nancy S Grecian

James L Grecian

Keith Barkas

Elon Beth Herring

L B Herring

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Sale Number 2019-02 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: June 13, 2019

Last Publication: July 11, 2019

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed May 8, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Eleet Holdings LLC

Building Number: 33

Lot (Unit) Number: 33

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $6,398.83

Costs: $359.75

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,758.58

Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Nancy S Grecian & James L Grecian

Building Number: 55

Lot (Unit) Number: 55

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 29

Unpaid Assessments: $1,348.34

Costs: $359.75

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,708.09

Property Owner: Keith Barkas

Building Number: 44

Lot (Unit) Number: 44

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 42

Unpaid Assessments: $6,412.38

Costs: $359.75

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,772.13

Property Owner: Elon Beth Herring & L B Herring

Building Number: 44

Lot (Unit) Number: 44

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 39

Unpaid Assessments: $6,469.85

Costs: $359.75

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,829.60

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published June 13, 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Mountain Meadows Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Peter D Emery

J Anthony Williams

Mark McCarthy

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030067

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 17, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Peter D Emery

J Anthony Williams

Mark McCarthy

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Sale Number 2019-01 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: June 13, 2019

Last Publication: July 11, 2019

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed May 8, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Mountain Meadows – Phase One

Matter Amount

Owner Name(s): Peter D Emery

Points: 135,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) White Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in Unit Number(s): N/A

of Mountain Meadows – Phase One as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows – Phase One” filed for record under Reception No. 137131. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $4,961.12

Costs: $389.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,350.12

Mountain Meadows – Phase Two

Matter Amount

Owner Name(s): J Anthony Williams

Points: 182,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week

Unpaid Assessments: $ 6,556.12

Costs: $389.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,945.15

Owner Name(s): Mark McCarthy

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Spring Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $8,235.56

Costs: $389.03

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $9,624.59

Published June 13, 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Loretta Lee

Diann E Amick

Coreen E Kinnear

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30081

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 12, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Loretta Lee

Diann E Amick

Coreen E Kinnear

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Sale Number: 2019-03 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: June 13, 2019

Last Publication: July 11, 2019

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed May 8, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

VILLAGE POINTE – PHASE III

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Loretta Lee

Unit Number: 7521

Building Number: 5

Unit Week Number: 1

Unpaid Assessments: $8,087.81

Costs: $491.38

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $9,579.19

Property Owners: Diann E Amick and Coreen E Kinnear

Unit Number: 7531

Building Number: 6

Unit Week Number: 10

Unpaid Assessments: $6,260.42

Costs: $491.38

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,751.80

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published June 13, 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-007

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On April 5, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Daniel B. Keuning and Melissa J. Keuning

Original Beneficiary(ies) First Southwest Bank

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt First Southwest Bank

Date of Deed of Trust April 17, 2018

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust April 26, 2018

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21802505

Original Principal Amount $339,725.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $339,415.37

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 90, A REPLAT OF A PORTION OF THE RANCH COMMUNITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 30, 1982, AS RECEPTION NO. 112863, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 2419 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 08/08/2019, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 6/13/2019

Last Publication 7/11/2019

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 04/05/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Shay L. Denning #36736

Maynes Bradford Shipps & Sheftel, LLP Attorneys at Law, 835 East Second Avenue, Suite 123, Durango, CO 81302 (970) 247-1755

Attorney File # 25-100

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published June 13, 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-008

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On April 9, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Daniel B. Keuning and Melissa J. Keuning

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for JG Wentworth Home Lending, LLC

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Date of Deed of Trust December 21, 2017

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust December 29, 2017

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21708040

Original Principal Amount $424,100.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $419,683.87

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 90, A REPLAT OF A PORTION OF THE RANCH COMMUNITY, ACCORDING TO THE REPLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 30, 1982, AS RECEPTION NO. 112863, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 2419 N Pagosa Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 08/08/2019, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 6/13/2019

Last Publication 7/11/2019

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 04/09/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Erin Croke #46557

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Attorney File # CO-19-855460-L

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published June 13, 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-009

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On April 11, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) RICHARD EDDIE MONTOYA and ANGELA SUMMER MONTOYA

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE AUTHORITY

Date of Deed of Trust August 10, 2017

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 10, 2017

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21704787

Original Principal Amount $230,252.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $225,990.57

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 210, PAGOSA HIGHLANDS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FEBRUARY 7, 1972, AS RECEPTION NO. 75409, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 115 FOOTHILL PLACE, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 08/08/2019, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 6/13/2019

Last Publication 7/11/2019

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 04/11/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Nicholas H. Santarelli #46592

Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (303) 706-9990

Attorney File # COJ021099264

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published June 13, 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of May, 2019, for Mineral County.

18CW3051 MINERAL COUNTY, DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7, COLORADO, Court Address: 1060 E. Second Ave., Durango, CO 81301, Phone: (970) 247-2304, FIRST AMENDMENT TO APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL SURFACE WATER RIGHTS, CONDITIONAL UNDERGROUND WATER RIGHTS, CONDITIONAL STORAGE WATER RIGHTS, AND PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION. A. Applicant: Bootjack Ranch, LLC 12500 E. Hwy. 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Telephone: (970) 264-7280 c/o Wayne F. Forman, Michael P. Smith, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, 410 Seventeenth Street, Suite 2200 Denver, CO 80202 Telephone: (202) 223-1100 Amendments: The following amendments are made to the original application filed on December 28, 2018. Paragraph C of the original Application is amended as follows: C. New Conditional Underground Water Rights. 1. Warren Lake: a. Legal Description: NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 20, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., UTM Zone 13N 331924m E, 4144885m N, Mineral County, Colorado. See Figure 1 and Figure 2. b. Source: Ground water tributary to the West Fork. c. Surface Area: 5 acres. d. Total Capacity: 70 acre-feet. e. Appropriation Date: December 31, 2018. (1) How appropriation initiated: By the formation of an intent to appropriate, developing engineering plans to construct the lake, and filing the Application in this matter. (2) Date water applied to beneficial use: N/A. f. Amount withdrawn: An annual volume of depletions of 16.0 acre-feet per year, at a maximum evaporation rate of 0.041 c.f.s., conditional. g. Uses: Storage, piscatorial, fire-fighting, aesthetic, recreation, wildlife, stock watering, and evaporation. 2. Amy’s Lake: a. Legal Description: SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 17, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., UTM Zone 13N 332098m E, 4145057m N; Mineral County, Colorado. See Figure 1 and Figure 2. b. Source: Ground water tributary to the West Fork. c. Surface Area: 3.1 acres. d. Total Capacity: 30 acre-feet. e. Appropriation Date: December 31, 2018. (1) How appropriation initiated: By the formation of an intent to appropriate, developing engineering plans to construct the lake, and filing the Application in this matter. (2) Date water applied to beneficial use: N/A. f. Amount withdrawn: An annual volume of depletions of 10.0 acre-feet per year, at a maximum evaporation rate of 0.025 c.f.s., conditional. g. Uses: Storage, piscatorial, fire-fighting, aesthetic, recreation, wildlife, stock watering, and evaporation. 3. Reach 2 Ponds A through E: a. Legal Description: All in Section 20, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., in multiple quarter-quarter sections in Mineral County, as follows (See Figure 1 and Figure 2): (1) Reach 2 Pond A: NE1/4 NW1/4, UTM Zone 13N 331986m E, 4144923m N. (2) Reach 2 Pond B: NW1/4 NE1/4, UTM Zone 13N 332047m E, 4144806m N. (3) Reach 2 Pond C: SW1/4 NE1/4, UTM Zone 13N 332222m E, 4144563m N. (4) Reach 2 Pond D: SW1/4 NE1/4, UTM Zone 13N 332407m E, 4144259m N. (5) Reach 2 Pond E: SE1/4 NE1/4, UTM Zone 13N 332453m E, 4144278m N. b. Source: Ground water tributary to the West Fork. c. Surface area: 0.75 acres, cumulative, for all Reach 2 Ponds. d. Total capacity: 4.0 acre-feet, cumulative for all Reach 2 Ponds. e. Appropriation Date: August 10, 2009. (1) How appropriation initiated: By the formation of an intent to appropriate, developing engineering plans to construct the ponds, filing the Application in this matter, and the actual construction of the ponds and storage of water. (2) Date water applied to beneficial use: N/A. f. Amount withdrawn: An annual volume of depletions of 3.0 acre-feet per year, at a maximum evaporation rate of 0.007 c.f.s., conditional. g. Uses: Storage, piscatorial, fire-fighting, aesthetic, recreation, wildlife, stock watering, and evaporation. h. Paragraph E of the original Application is amended as follows: E. Plan for Augmentation. 1. Structures to be Augmented: Warren Lake, Warren Pond, Amy’s Lake and Reach 2 Ponds A through E, described above in preceding paragraphs D.1, D.2, and D.4, respectively; and Elizabeth Lake, Marie Lake, and Upper Twin Lakes 1 through 3 described in pending Case No. 17CW3050 (the “Twin Lakes System”). 2. Water rights that will be used for augmentation: Bootjack North Augmentation Pond, described above in paragraphs B.5 and D.3. 3. Statement of Plan for Augmentation. a. Purpose. The purpose of this plan for augmentation is to offset out-of-priority depletions associated with Warren Lake, Warren Pond, Amy’s Lake and Reach 2 Ponds A through E, as well as the Twin Lakes System described in Exhibit A and as shown on amended Figure 2, which includes the location of Brown South Well First Enlargement. This augmentation plan will operate to replace evaporation from these structures during periods of administration. b. Replacement Requirements. The active capacity of Bootjack North Augmentation Pond will be approximately 50 acre-feet, which will provide sufficient volume to fully replace all depletions from out-of-priority evaporation in the event of a senior call. Evaporation from the Twin Lakes System is estimated to be approximately 7.17 acre feet per year, at a maximum evaporation rate of 0.021 c.f.s. Depletions from the exercise of the rights in Case No. 17CW3050 accrue to the West Fork at or below the Brown South Well First Enlargement used to fill the Twin Lakes System, located on the west bank of the West Fork in the NE¼ SW ¼ Section 29, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., 2,320 feet from the South Section line and 2,200 feet from the West Section line of said Section 29. Also described as UTM coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 331887.00, UTM Y: 4142518.00. Replacements under this plan will accrue to the West Fork above the locations at which these depletions accrue, through releases from the Bootjack North Augmentation Pond. At its discretion, Bootjack may curtail diversions into the Twin Lakes System when it is subject to a valid downstream call, rather than operating this plan to augment depletions therefrom. c. Filling and Freshening Flows for Warren Lake, Warren Pond, Amy’s Lake Bootjack North Augmentation Pond, and Reach 2 Ponds A through E. (1) Water will be diverted under the Warren Ditch right to fill and provide freshening flows for Warren Pond and Warren Lake. Such diversions will deplete the flow of the West Fork in the reach downstream from the headgate of the Warren Ditch to the outlet of the Reach 2 Ditch. (2) Water will be diverted under the Canon Creek Ditch First Enlargement right to fill and provide freshening flows for Warren Lake. Such diversions will deplete the flow of the West Fork in the reach downstream from the headgate of the Canon Creek Ditch to the outlet of the Reach 2 Ditch. (3) Water will be diverted under the Reach 2 Ditch right to fill and provide freshening flows for Reach 2 Ponds A through E. Such diversions will deplete the flow of the West Fork in the reach downstream from the headgate of the Reach 2 Ditch to the outlet of the Reach 2 Ditch. (4) Water will be diverted under the Bootjack North Diversion right to fill and replenish Bootjack North Augmentation Pond and fill and provide freshening flows to Amy’s Lake. Such diversions will deplete the flow of the West Fork in the reach downstream from the headgate of the Bootjack North Diversion to the outlet of the Amy’s Ditch. (5) Water will be diverted under the Amy’s Ditch right to fill provide freshening flows to Amy’s Lake. Such diversions will deplete the flow of the West Fork in the reach downstream from the headgate of Amy’s Ditch to the outlet of the Amy’s Ditch. d. General Operation of the Plan for Augmentation. Water rights calls on the West Fork have been historically rare. This plan for augmentation is a proactive effort designed to ensure the continuous diversion and use of water to the extent that there may be future calls by water rights senior to the conditional water rights described in this Application. When a senior call is in effect, the Applicant will account for all of its out-of-priority depletions and will augment them through releases to the West Fork from Bootjack North Augmentation Pond. The Applicant may also pump water back upstream from Warren Lake for discharge to the West Fork at or above the Warren Ditch point of diversion to allow continued diversions at Warren Ditch into Warren Lake during periods of call. 4. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) of the land on which structure is or will be located, upon which water is or will be stored, or upon which water is or will be placed to beneficial use: Applicant: Bootjack Ranch, LLC; 12500 E. Hwy. 160; Pagosa Springs; Colorado 81147. Except as herein amended, the original Application remains unchanged. (8 pages total with exhibit)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of July, 2019, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before June 30, 2019 s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published June 13, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 19C52

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on May 31, 2019, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Martin Gilberto Moises Perea be changed to Gilbert Martin Perea.

/s/ C Turner

Deputy Clerk

Published June 13, 20 and 27, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE TO ENFORCE

SELF-SERVICE FACILITY LEIN

Pursuant to C.R.S. 38-21.5-101 et seq.

DATE OF NOTICE : 1st Week June 13,2019

2nd Week June 20,2019

Description of Property: That “personal property” stored in Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 in:

Unit B05 (Reyes,Richard, 854 Lake Shore Ter, Interlachen, FL 32148) household goods.

Unit B31 (Staplekamp, Carrie ,157 California Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

Unit C27 (Blankenship, Trisha, 40 Osprey Court, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods.

Unit RV37 (Youtzy,Tom, 282 Holiday Ave., ,Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) airstream trailer.

DATE OF SALE: June 22, 2019

TIME OF SALE: 9:00 am

TERMS OF SALE: CASH, RESERVED

PLACE OF SALE: Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NAME OF FORECLOSING PARTY: Airport Self Storage

ADDRESS OF FORECLOSING PARTY: 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

This sale is held to enforce the rights of Airport Self Storage under a rental agreement.

Executed by: Kristie Baisdon , Resident Manager

Dated: June 4, 2019

Published June 13 and 20, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town has received an application requesting the vacation of the unimproved portion of Navajo Street between S. 6th and S. 7th Streets.

The Town Planning Commission will consider the application and a recommendation to Town Council regarding the “Vacation of Public Right of Way”, at a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 5:30pm in Town Hall.

The Town Council will consider the first reading of an Ordinance for the proposed “Vacation of Public Right of Way” at Public Hearings scheduled on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 5pm and second reading on Tuesday, August 6 , 2019 at 5pm in Town Hall.

Verbal Public comments will be accepted at each scheduled Public Hearing. Written Public comments should be received by the Town Planning Department 8 days prior to each scheduled public hearing. Anyone interested in providing written comments or for more information, contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221. Town Hall is located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Published June 13, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

