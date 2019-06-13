Pagosa Springs Middle School fourth-quarter honor roll announced

- News
By Anjelica Gallegos
Special to The SUN
The following fifth-grade students at Pagosa Springs Middle School made the A honor roll with a 4.0 GPA: Izabella Catillo, Parker Kohler, Kaila Limebrook, Anja Nasralla, Jonathon Smith and Aidan Vega.
