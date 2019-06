Pagosa Peak Open School presenting ‘Donuts with the Director’

By Alison Beach

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Peak Open School is now under the new leadership of school director Angela Reali-Crossland and we are excited to share our vision for the school with the Pagosa Springs Community.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Education, News