Meet Josie, your new early literacy librarian

We are delighted to introduce you to Josie Snow, a hometown Pagosan who has been hired as your new early literacy librarian.

Snow brings an impressive record of educational and practical experience to her new post. She has just graduated with an MA in children’s literature from Simmons University in Boston. She earned a BA summa cum laude in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on education and minor in literature at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

She also has had practical experience as a graduate student assistant in the children’s literature department at Simmons University, fifth-grade teacher at Dolores Elementary School and fourth- through fifth-grade teacher in Silverton. Earlier, she was a student teacher in Killarney, Ireland, and a summer youth program leader at A Theatre Group in Silverton.

Snow has loved the Pagosa library since she was a child growing up here, enjoying its books and programs with Marilyn Krings, her mother; Reece Snow, her late father, and Chrystal Snow, her sister.

“I always found the library a very welcoming place,” she said. “It felt like home.”

From 2003-2017, Snow also was a volunteer at your library when her education and teaching allowed. During that time, she had a number of responsibilities including promoting literacy in young readers and working on the Summer Reading Program.

In her new position, Snow is eager to take advantage of her experience as a former teacher to build an even closer partnership with our local schools so that they fully take advantage of the library’s many resources. She also is delighted to return home to Pagosa because she loves the outdoors, the mountains and playing in the river.

“We are thrilled to have Josie joining our team,” said Meg Wempe, director of your library. “We hope you’ll come in soon to say ‘hello and welcome’ to her!”

Summer Reading Club today

Youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a free special Summer Reading Club on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will explore exciting adventures in outer space. Today, June 13, features rocket-themed crafts, activities and stories. On June 20, you’ll learn about the moon, our closest neighbor. June 27 will center on the planets, when you’ll view images of the planets taken by the Hubble telescope and create your own.

This is just one of many free activities in the Summer Reading Program for all ages that runs through July 26. A Universe of Stories is this year’s theme.

More Summer Reading Program news

Register from home on our website or sign up at the library for the Summer Reading Program and pick up your first bingo cards at the desk. You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet, and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.

Each bingo sheet is filled with age-appropriate activities to help you learn, grow and stay engaged throughout the summer. Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.

We’ll be detailing the prizes in future columns. They will be divided into four age groups: babies to pre-K, children kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth through 12th grades, and ages 18-100.

The Summer Reading Program offers special events, fun surprises and reading incentives throughout June and July. Summer Reading themes will be incorporated into our regular programming as well. Watch for details and dates in this column every week and pick up activities calendars so you don’t miss anything.

Driver’s tests help

We have just purchased a new online resource that is free to our patrons and will be a huge asset to anyone who is about to take a car, motorcycle or commercial driver’s test. The site includes hundreds of practice questions arranged into useful tests, from easy to hard, for the different licenses. More of a visual learner? There’s also a 360-degree road situation simulator that gives you a chance to see exactly what is described in each of the questions. As well, there’s an exam simulator that mimics a DMV exam, with new questions every time you take it. The also site includes manuals and frequently asked questions about the tests.

To access the site, go to your library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org and click on the slider that features this new resource. It also is accessible by clicking the tab for “Online Resources’” and scrolling down to Driving-Tests. You will not need a library card to access this new resource, but we’d love to take this opportunity to give you a card so you can use our other resources.

All-ages rocket

making tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a free all-ages event where you will kick off your space adventures by building model rockets from recycled materials. You’ll have fun with Josie Snow, our new early literacy librarian, putting science and art together in a project you can launch into the sky.

Legal clinic tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, June 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., a free legal clinic for people who have no attorney will take place via computer link. A volunteer attorney will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, property tax, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders.

Please note that our volunteer attorney can assist only four people each month, so it’s first-come, first-served. Check in at the registration desk.

This clinic takes place the second Friday of every month. Please visit www.checkerboard.com to access legal forms an find answers to many questions relating to civil law.

Paws to Read Saturday

Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Bacchus, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Otaku Club

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets Monday, June 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for those in the fifth- through 12th grades.

Teen writers group

Join us next Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh- through 12th-graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event next Wednesday, June 19, from 1 to 2 p.m., we’ll make homemade sunscreen using shea butter, coconut oil and zinc oxide powder. No registration is required.

Computer classes

The is a free program from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. June 20 is Transparent Language Learning, packed full of pronunciation, speech, grammar, writing and vocabulary-building lessons. No registration is required.

Adult education

summer hours

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) has moved to summer hours. It now takes place on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

DVDs

“Worricker” is the complete PBS Masterpiece series. “Broadchurch” is the complete first season of this British series, and we also have the second season. “Marple” is season one of the Agatha Christie mystery series, and we also have season two. “The Amazing Human Body” is a BBC documentary. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is the Dreamworks animated movie. “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” is the family animated film.

Novels

“Montauk” by Nicola Harrison is a story set among the high society of this Long Island village in the 1930s. “The Spies of Shilling Lane” by Jennifer Ryan features English village busybody Mrs. Braithwaite in World War II England. “Mad Boy” by Denver author Nick Arvin is a rollicking, picaresque novel about family and perseverance set during America’s War of 1812. “The Favorite Daughter” by Patti Callahan Henry tells of a daughter returning home after a decade as her family deals with her father’s Alzheimer’s.

Large print

“Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews is a mystery. “The Yankee Widow” by Linda Lael Miller features the strong women and men on both sides of the Civil War who sacrificed so much. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford is a Lucas Davenport thriller. “The View from Alameda Island” by Robyn Carr begins when a woman leaves her “perfect” life and asks for a divorce on her 24th wedding anniversary.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Carla Evans, Marilyn Falvey and our anonymous donors. For their generous donation in memory of Katy Threet, we thank Bob and Carole Howard.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

