How fortunate we are

By Kathleen Zilhaver

Special to The PREVIEW

When I turned 18, I graduated from high school, was accepted at college and was ready to hit the road. Finally, I could leave and run my own life.

I packed my bags and headed west to join my older brother in Boulder, Colo. This was an exciting time; freedom and the great unknown lay just ahead. However, a few months later, a flat tire out in the middle of nowhere made me realize that I hadn’t left my parents behind after all. I didn’t panic because my father was right there with me as I worked to change that flat tire. I could hear his voice, there in my head, word for word.

“Loosen those lug nuts before you jack up that car,” he said.

And that’s exactly what I did. I followed what he had taught me every step of the way until I had the spare mounted and was back behind the wheel with a smile on my face. Problem solved, thanks to my dad.

Many years have passed since I left my home in New Jersey and headed for Colorado. When I look back over my life, I am grateful that while my parents weren’t physically with me, their years of instruction, especially my father’s even after he passed away, are still within me. At every fork in the road I can hear his voice guide me to make the right decision or fix a problem. Now I feel a bit guilty that I didn’t appreciate the wonderful gift he was giving me when I was young.

The same is true of our Heavenly Father. In John 14:25-26, Christ tells the Apostles: “All this I have spoken while still with you. But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you.”

My father loved me and took the time to teach me what I needed to know to survive on my own. How fortunate we are our Heavenly Father loves us so much He sent His Holy Spirit to guide and comfort us every day of our lives if we are willing to listen.

