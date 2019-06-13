Forest Service rescinds decision to use chain saws in wilderness area

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has rescinded its decision to allow chain saws in the South San Juan and Weminuche wilderness areas, citing a need to reassess the agency’s “overall needs” amid snowpack conditions that are 500 percent to 700 percent of normal as of May 30.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories