Are you interested in talking history?

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be June 19 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Caregiver support group

The next scheduled Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and will be facilitated by Elaine Stumpo.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for this support and respite group. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate. A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and is a chance for respite.

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping and learn about community resources and support.

For more information, please call 264-2167.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The next Health and Wellness date will be Wednesday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 13 — Turkey with wild rice soup, green peas, baked tomatoes Provencal, milk, salad bar and strawberry shortcake.

Friday, June 14 — Beef cheeseburger, coleslaw, corn on the cob, milk, salad bar and brownie.

Monday, June 17 — Pork zuppa Toscana, eggplant gratin, creamed corn, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Tuesday, June 18 — Turkey potpie with puff pastry, bacon green beans, spinach/mandarin orange salad, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.

Wednesday, June 19 — Beef stew, snap pea medley, broccoli casserole, buttermilk biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Thursday, June 20 — Chicken paprikash, yellow squash medley, green peas with bacon, milk, salad bar and lemon dessert.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

