19th Hole Concert Series kicks off tonight

By Evelyn Tennyson

Special to The PREVIEW

The 19th Hole Concerts kick off tonight, and hosting this evening’s event is the Pagosa Springs Arts Council (PSAC).

PSAC is one of six nonprofits chosen this year by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts. The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings through July 25 (no concert on July 4) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, offering fun and entertaining events.

PSAC is committed to supporting and promoting the arts — all arts — in our community. The arts are a powerful force in our community — forming connections, opening doors and enriching life experiences.

PSAC partners with local businesses, schools, individuals, foundations and our government to support programs and services that educate, nourish and inspire. PSAC’s vision is to help build a community where arts, culture, and creativity are valued and celebrated.

Tonight’s entertainment is local musician Bob Hemenger.

Hemenger is a Colorado-based musician, educator and naturalist. His soulful approach to music and many years of teaching how indigenous people lived with the land have led him down many interesting roads. Hemenger has spent the last 25 years in Pagosa Springs and is one of those musicians who is able to play with many different styles and musicians. He has worked with five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten and award-winning singer/songwriter Darrell Scott. He is known for his ability to step onto the stage and let the music guide him.

Join us tonight and let Hemenger and his music guide you and learn all about PSAC.

The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free, making it a great family evening) supporting the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.

No outside food or beverage is allowed (food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase). Bring a camp chair or blanket and, please, leave pets at home. Concerts happen rain or shine.

