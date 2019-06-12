‘Tarzan’ tickets available June 20

Special to The PREVIEW

Save the date: Curtain’s Up Pagosa’s (CUP) production of “Tarzan the Musical plays the first two weekends in July.

Tickets will be available starting June 20, both online and at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Tarzan,” CUP’s blockbuster summer show celebrating 30 years of the best of community theater in Pagosa Springs, will feature, among others, two veteran CUP performers: Doug Roberts and Katrina Thomas.

Roberts, a veteran performer around town, has been singing, acting and dancing his way through shows with CUP for many years.

He reminisced about some of his favorite roles and his thoughts about performing on the stage: “Children of Eden” was his favorite, with its powerful music and messages; “Hollydaze Too” inspired him to “let loose and dance” to music he first heard when he was in his 20s; “Fiddler on the Roof” allowed him to play a rabbi with aplomb; “Sister Act” brought on a Bronx style accent; and “Nutcracker” offered the opportunity to dance a waltz.

Roberts has been cast as both Father and an Apelder in CUP’s “Tarzan the Musical.”

Thomas has been cast as the Mother in CUP’s “Tarzan the Musical.” Thomas also performs as an Apadult, and is a featured dancer and vocal soloist in the production.

Thomas is a longtime veteran of the stage, both with CUP and other performance venues.

While thinking back on her performance career, Thomas called “Fiddler on the Roof” her favorite show, with her poignant and dear portrayal of Golde. She also loved playing and acting in “Cinderella,” “Shrek” and assistant directing “Nutcracker.”

Thomas’ favorite part of working with CUP is the opportunity to do shows with her kids and being able to mentor others.

