Pagosa Rotary to present Las Vegas Casino Night

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

Ever hear the saying, “What happens in Pagosa, stays in Pagosa?” It’s certainly true when it comes to all of the proceeds from Pagosa Rotary’s Las Vegas Casino Night.

On June 21, Las Vegas Casino Night will be held at the PLPOA Clubhouse from 6:30 to 10 p.m. There will there be dancing, play-money wagering at the roulette wheel and Texas Hold ‘em tables plus a silent auction. In general, this is a great way to spend a Friday evening and provide a big financial boost to so many local educational formats.

At the end of the evening, your play-money winnings will go into a drawing for gift certificates and other goodies. Even your entry ticket will be drawn for cash prizes.

This fundraiser benefits the Rotary Scholarship Fund, of which $30,000 was granted just this year to graduating seniors for college or vocational schools. Rotary also funds teacher mini-grant projects, the third-grade dictionary give-away, the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy and the incoming and outgoing Exchange Student Program. It’s a lot for one service organization to take on, but the teachers and students need our help.

Even if you don’t want to gamble, get out those dancing shoes and get ready for a fabulous night on the Pagosa Strip, commonly known as Port Avenue. Dance to the sounds of the Retro Cats, party on with friends and know you are making a difference in the lives of area students.

Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce and the Choke Cherry Tree for $45. If you wait until the last minute, it will cost you $50 at the door. It’s a win/win fundraiser for you and those children you help.

