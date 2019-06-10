19th Hole Concert Series set to begin June 13

By Evelyn Tennyson

Special to The PREVIEW

Six Archuleta County nonprofits have been selected to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club (PSGC). The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings, beginning June 13 and running weekly through July 25, with the exception of July 4.

Each concert will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. Sure to be fun and entertaining events, food from the PSGC grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. Concert-goers should bring a camp chair or blanket, and, please, leave pets at home.

The cover charge, payable at the door, is a $10 donation which supports the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.

Last year, the 19th Hole Concerts awarded $1,400 to each of the six selected organizations. This year, the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation anticipates seeing attendance increase and aims to raise $1,500 for each nonprofit. The nonprofits will collaborate to promote and generate attendance at each concert through a variety of marketing tasks.

The 2019 concert schedule is below, so mark your calendars to attend these fabulous concerts and support the artists and nonprofits:

• Thursday, June 13 — Pagosa Springs Arts Council, featuring Bob Hemenger (Dixieland, jazz, blues, soul and pop).

• Thursday, June 20 — Aspen House, featuring The San Juan Mountain Boys (country, folk, pop and old rock).

• Thursday, June 27 — Rise Above Violence, featuring singer/songwriter Denise Chaney.

• Thursday, July 11 — Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, featuring Retro Cats (rock ‘n’ roll).

• Thursday, July 18 — Pagosa Area Trails Council, featuring Brooks-i Band (original party rock ‘n’ roll dance).

Thursday, July 25 – Large Animal Support Southwest Organization, featuring Jack Ellis and Out On Work Release (acoustic blues and more).

