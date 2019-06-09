Guided labyrinth walks will begin June 12

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Jonnae Benzel
Special to The PREVIEW
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church invites the public to join us, beginning June 12 at 12:30 p.m., for guided labyrinth Wednesday walks.
Docents will provide information and suggestions for meditation Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. starting June 12 and all Wednesdays until further notice.
St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. just south of the Pagosa Springs Medical Center. The labyrinth is outdoors, south of the parking lot.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories