Sunday Night Unplugged will feature piano trio this Sunday at 5 p.m.

By Heidi Tanner

Special to The PREVIEW

This Sunday evening, June 9, at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., will be holding Sunday Night Unplugged (SNU), its monthly service of music and meditation.

The SNU service is held on the second Sunday of each month. All are welcome at this service, which combines music with visual art and readings from both the scripture and other authors whose work is centered around spirituality. The service features local musicians who play a variety of selections interspersed with the readings and periods of silent meditation. The service is accented by the visual beauty of the sanctuary, the view of the mountains from the sanctuary windows and the artistic altar decorations provided by members of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

Our featured musicians this month will be a piano trio with Kathy Isberg playing piano, Jean Broderick on cello and Heidi Tanner on the violin.

Isberg is and has been for many years the pianist at the Community United Methodist Church and in year’s past helped produce and was featured in Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) productions — at the time known as the Music Boosters.

Broderick has played her cello at SNU in the past, is a member of the Pagosa Springs Community Band and the pit orchestras for Pagosa Springs High School and CUP, along with her playing with pianist Jean Smith — known as A Pair of Jeans.

Tanner is a member of the Night Song Trio, also playing with the Pagosa Springs Community Band and CUP musicals. These three musicians have come together for the first time to play for this Sunday’s SNU service.

Please join us at 5 p.m. this Sunday, June 9, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. for our Sunday Night Unplugged service of music and meditation.

