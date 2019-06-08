New Thought to discuss the power of prayer in healing

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“The proof of the power of prayer is overwhelming.” — Tom Knox.

We are surrounded by a receptive intelligence which receives the impress of our thought and acts upon it. All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC) on Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m. as we share Dr. Ernest Holmes’ thoughts on healing mind body and spirit.

Holmes wrote, “False mental reasoning is removed by a freshness of thought sustained by an affirmative outlook of faith and trust in the perfection of life.”

We will have spirited, live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

“When one attends group meditation, motivation gets higher, it encourages consistence with the practice.” — Kathryn Remati.

Upcoming events and more information

On Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m., NTC will host author David Thomas Hamilton, speaking on “How To Use The Laws of The Universe — The Art of Allowing.” There is no charge. Donations are appreciated. Please call NTC for more information.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

