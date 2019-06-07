Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Mamma Mia”

- News
From left, actors Emily Ricalde, April Lillard and Samantha Luck play friends trying to discover the identity of her father in the hilarious ABBA-inspired musical “Mamma Mia.” June 7 will be Ladies’ Night at Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production of the hit Broadway musical. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. for drinks and dancing before the show. The show runs as part of a five-show repertory season through Sept. 1. Learn more at pagosacenter.org.
