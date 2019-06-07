Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Mamma Mia”

Photo courtesy Jeff Laydon

From left, actors Emily Ricalde, April Lillard and Samantha Luck play friends trying to discover the identity of her father in the hilarious ABBA-inspired musical “Mamma Mia.” June 7 will be Ladies’ Night at Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production of the hit Broadway musical. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. for drinks and dancing before the show. The show runs as part of a five-show repertory season through Sept. 1. Learn more at pagosacenter.org.

