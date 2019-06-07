Summer Reading Club and driver’s test help

Youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a free special Summer Reading Club on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will explore all sorts of exciting adventures in outer space.

June 13 features rocket-themed crafts, activities and stories. On June 20, you’ll learn about the moon, our closest neighbor. June 27 centers on the planets, when you’ll also view images of the planets taken by the Hubble telescope and create your own.

This is just one of many free activities in the Summer Reading Program for all ages that runs through July 26. A Universe of Stories is this year’s theme.

Register from home on our website or sign up at the library and pick up your first bingo cards at the desk. You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.

Each bingo sheet is filled with age-appropriate activities to help you learn, grow and stay engaged throughout the summer. Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. (Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.)

We’ll be detailing the prizes in future columns. They will be divided into four age groups: babies to pre-K, children kindergarten to fifth grade, sixth through 12th grades and ages 18-100.

The Summer Reading Program offers special events, fun surprises and reading incentives throughout June and July. Summer Reading themes will be incorporated into our regular programming, as well.

Driver’s tests help

We have just purchased a new online resource that is free to our patrons and will be a huge asset to anyone who is about to take a car, motorcycle or commercial driver’s test. The site includes hundreds of practice questions arranged into useful tests, from easy to hard, for the different licenses.

More of a visual learner? There’s also a 360-degree road situation simulator that gives you a chance to see exactly what is described in each of the questions. As well, there’s an exam simulator that mimics a DMV exam, with new questions every time you take it. The also site includes manuals and frequently asked questions about the tests.

To access the site, go to your library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org and click on the slider that features this new resource. It also is accessible by clicking the tab for “Online Resources” and scrolling down to “Driving Tests.”

You will not need a library card to access this new resource, but we’d love to take this opportunity to give you a card so you can use our other resources.

All-ages gaming

Join us , Friday, June 7, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Read with a Ranger

Monday, June 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., youngsters are invited to join Pagosa Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service to explore the world of bugs with nature-themed books and activities. Typically, kids aged 6-10 attend, but these free fun sessions are open to all ages.

Teen steampunk crafts

A free steampunk crafts session takes place Monday, June 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders when you’ll make crafts and jewelry from gears, keys and whatever else we can find.

Book club

Our book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On June 11, we will discuss “Elephant Company” by Vicki Constantine Croke and enjoy light refreshments. If you need a copy, please stop by your library. No registration is required.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, June 12, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

ESL classes

We are now holding free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes twice weekly Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers. Joyce Holdread is teaching the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone is teaching beginners. No registration is required.

Su biblioteca está ofreciendo ahora clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 pm. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Computer classes

The is a free program from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application.

Today, June 6, is Google Drive Basics and June 20 is Transparent Language Learning, packed full of pronunciation, speech, grammar, writing and vocabulary building lessons. No registration is required.

DVDs

“The Chinese Exclusion Act” is a PBS documentary. “A Horseman Riding By” is the classic British miniseries based on the R.F. Delderfield novels. “A Dog’s Way Home” is the heartwarming adventure of a dog heading on a 400-mile journey home after being separated from his human. “How to Become a SuperStar Student” by Professor Tim McGee contains 12 30-minute lectures.

CDs

“Robert B. Parker’s Buckskin” by Robert Knott features lawmen Virgil Cole and Everett Hitch. “The Big Kahuna” by Janet Evanovich is a Fox and O’Hare mystery.

Nonfiction

“Bitcoin Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich follows the twins who made bitcoin history after their epic legal battles with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. “Truth Worth Telling” is the memoir by award-winning 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley.

Large print

“Tightrope” by Amanda Quick is a mystery featuring a former trapeze artist. “The Road Home” by Richard Paul Evans follows a man spared death because he missed his flight. “Robert B. Parker’s Buckskin” by Robert Knott features lawmen Virgil Cole and Everett Hitch. “I Know Who You Are” by Alice Feeney exposes secrets of an actress everyone thinks they know. “The Never Game” by Jeffery Deaver is a mystery involving a video game.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris centers around a woman in Miami Beach fighting against evil, greed and people obsessed with a dead man’s gold.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Jay Stafford and our anonymous donors. Also, we are grateful to Rhonda Webb for her generous donation for Kathee Douglas, in memorial for Kathryn Sue Powell.

Quotable quote

“You can have friends or you can correct people’s grammar.” — Mary Norris, author, writer and copy editor for The New Yorker magazine.

