Second annual Adventure Raffle begins soon

Tickets for the second annual Pagosa Springs Adventure Raffle will be on sale soon. First pick for tickets will be made available at the Car Show, which will be held June 14 and 15.

Tickets will then be on sale at the Visitor Center, events until September and from Chamber board members. Tickets will also be available online throughout the summer once the site has been approved by the state of Colorado. The drawing for this cache will be held on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Bands and Brews ColorFest event.

This mega prize package is built to highlight the wonderful outdoor activities that are abundant in and around Pagosa Springs during all four seasons. This year, the package includes the following major items: a 2019 RZR 900 EPS Trail ATV with a trailer to haul the vehicle, a TREK Townie Go! E-Bike, a Tomcat SOLO Aire inflatable kayak with paddle, a $1,000 sporting goods shopping spree and more. These items are the latest and greatest in their area of adventure with the RZR being specifically ordered so as to meet the trail size here in Archuleta County.

This prize package would not be possible without the assistance of many of our wonderful sporting and outdoor adventure stores. Any proceeds from the package will benefit the continuation of Chamber events, potential tourism-related infrastructure or community amenities, and future hospitality/workforce training.

Last year’s winner, Cobe VonGunten and family, from Texas, were thrilled to have been the recipients of the prize package. In town and fishing in Town Park when their ticket was called, they rushed over to the athletic field with smiles as big as the San Juan River and in shock that they had actually won. This year it could be you that wins this fabulous prize package. You do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are only one for $5, three for $10 and seven for $20. Stop by the booth at this year’s Car Show and check out the RZR. Its sporty blue markings will certainly catch your eye.

Car Show

Don’t forget to enter your car in the 2019 Car Show. If you don’t have a car to register, then give your dad a Father’s Day gift and let him enjoy all the fabulous cars that will be on display at the show Friday evening, June 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event for both days will be held in the athletic field in Town Park.

There will be an array of vendors, cars and motorcycles of all makes and models, food and a beer garden. Don’t miss out on the fun.

Starting Your Business Class rescheduled

Due to inclement weather conditions in February, the Starting Your Business Class was postponed. This informative class will now be held on June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Persons who were not able to attend will have their admission fee applied to this new date. If you are not able to attend the class and already paid, your money will be refunded to you. If you were not able to attend the last class but would like to attend the class on this new date, you can visit the Chamber website, www.pagosachamber.com, and register. The cost for the class including lunch is $25.

The day will be filled with key start-up business information covering topics from an accountant, a lawyer, governmental agencies, banking, Region 9 and the Small Business Development Center. Are you setting up your business as an LLC, a partnership or sole proprietorship? Do you have a relationship with a bank or appropriate funding? Do you need specific business assistance with marketing, QuickBooks or other pertinent business tools? Do you know the zoning laws or requirements for your business before you open your business? You will be able to speak with a myriad of experts all in one place and come away with other referral agencies.

If you have questions on the class, contact the Chamber at 264-2360 or register online at www.pagosachamber.com.

Membership news

The June Maximizing Your Membership class will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce conference room. Contact Rick Artis, membership coordinator, at 264-2360 to reserve your class space. The session is free and a light breakfast will be served.

We welcome new member Dr. Leo Milner.

Our renewals this week include Liberty Theatre, Scott Strategic Investments, Alpine Inn of Pagosa, The Last Resort RV Park and Campground, Riverdance Townhome, and Community United Methodist Church.

