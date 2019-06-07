Free legal document help coming to Senior Center

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on June 14.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center) located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or call 264-2167 to schedule an appointment.

History club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be June 19 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Caregiver support group

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

The next scheduled Caregiver Support Group meeting is scheduled for June 19 at 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by Elaine Stumpo.

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping, learn about community resources and support.

For more information, please call 264-2167.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 — Turkey wrap, chilled asparagus soup, salad bar, cucumber/tomato salad, milk and pumpkin muffin.

Friday, June 7 — Pork baked ziti, roasted cauliflower soup, glazed carrots, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Monday, June 10 — Tuna melt, sweet potato fries with smoked paprika, cream of zucchini soup, milk, salad bar and oven-baked apples and pears.

Tuesday, June 11 — Chicken fajitas, charro beans, Mexicali corn, milk, salad bar and flan.

Wednesday, June 12 — Pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, apple cider vinegar coleslaw, milk, salad bar and dessert.

Thursday, June 13 — Turkey with wild rice soup, green peas, baked tomatoes Provencal, milk, salad bar and strawberry shortcake.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

