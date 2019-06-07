Flood advisory issued for San Juan River

The following statement has been issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction:

751 AM MDT Fri Jun 7 2019

…The National Weather Service in Grand Junction CO has issued a

flood advisory for the San Juan River…

San Juan River at Pagosa Springs affecting Archuleta County

Warm temperatures will increase snow melt runoff. The flows along

the San Juan River in Archuleta County will increase and remain

above bankfull through the weekend into next week. Minor lowland

flooding is possible along the San Juan River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety Message…Caution is urged when walking near waterways. Avoid

flooded areas and unstable riverbanks. Stay tuned to developments by checking PagosaSUN.com or

listening to NOAA Weather Radio.

Additional information can also be found on the NWS Grand Junction

homepage at weather.gov/gjt

A link for the predicted flows:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=gjt&gage=pspc2&refresh=true

