‘Bugging Out!’ program at the library June 10

By Brandon Caley

Special to The SUN

The wait is over, boys and girls. The Pagosa Ranger District’s Read with a Ranger program is back at the library for the summer. The kickoff will be on Monday, June 10, with “Bugging Out!”

Join Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service as we explore the world of bugs with nature-themed books and activities. The program is recommended for 6- to 10-year-olds, but all are welcome to attend.

The program will take place in the Ruby M. Sisson Library meeting room from 1 to 2 p.m. Parents/caregivers are not required at these programs. There is no need to sign up; just show up. This program is free. For further information, call Brandon at 264-1503 or 264-2268, or email brandon.caley@usda.gov.

