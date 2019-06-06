Public Notices 06/06/2019

NOTICE TO NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT

BY PUBLICATION

Notice to: David M. Martinez, non-custodial parent.

Notice is given that a hearing is scheduled as follows:

Date: June 27, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: La Plata County Courthouse

1060 E. 2nd Ave, Durango, CO 81301

for the purpose of requesting a change of name for

Jaydrian Joseph Martinez

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON June 18th

Betsy C. Tidwell of Scottsdale, AZ, represented by Murrey Land Surveying, has applied for final plat approval of the Pagosa Meadows Unit 2 Amendment 2019-01, a replat of Lot 83X Pagosa Meadows Unit 2 Amendment No. 2, reversing that consolidation and creating Lots 82Z and 83XZ, and relocating unused utility easements (PLN19-191). The property at 2066 Meadows Dr., Pagosa Springs, is zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD).

Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on June 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Boot Jack Ranch, LLC, 12500E. Hwy 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, (970)-946-4086 has

filed an application for a Construction Materials Limited Impact (110) Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Land Reclamation Act for the Extraction of Construction Materials. The proposed mine is known as the Boot Jack River Rock Processing Area, and is located at or near Section 29,

Township 37 North, Range 1 East, New Mexico Prime Meridian.

The proposed date of commencement is July 1,2019, and the proposed date of completion is July 1, 2069. The proposed future use of the land is Wildlife habitat.

Additional Information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorder’s office; 1201 N. Main St., Creede, CO 81130 (719) 658-2440, or the above named applicant. A complete copy of the application is available at the above-named County Clerk and Recorder’s office and at the Division’s office.

Comments concerning the application and exhibits must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety by 4:00 P.M. on June 17, 2019.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application requesting modifications to the previously approved Major Design Review application for the development of an Indoor Climate Controlled Mini Storage Facility at 341 Harman Park Drive.

The Design Review Board had previously approved the initial Major Design Review application on May 24, 2016. Since that approval, the applicant has started construction and is requesting substantial modifications to the previously approved development plans.

The Design Review Board will conduct a public meeting to consider the Sketch Plan review of the proposed modifications on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5:30pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

The Design Review Board will consider the Final Major Design Review modifications development application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 5:30pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

You have received this letter due to the proximity of this proposal to your property. If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x225, attend the public meeting and/or public hearing or respond in writing to the Town Planning Department.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received applications for a proposed 32-unit multi-family development located at 510 Apache Street, Lots 6-15 in Block 61 of the Townsite of Pagosa Springs.

The Applications received Include; Major Subdivision Sketch Plan, Major Design Sketch Review, Variance for roof height and Vacation of the southern portion of the Public Alley in Block 61 of the Town.

The Town Planning Commission, Design Review Board and Board of Adjustments will conduct public hearings on each of the above-mentioned development applications on Tuesday, June 11th, at 5:30pm in Town Hall Located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd The Town Council will consider the application for Vacation of the southern portion of the Public Alley in Block 61 of the Townsite of Pagosa Springs on June 20 and July 2, 2019.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Lodging & Entertainment liquor license application for Elan Holdings LLC dba Neon Mallard located at 157 Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 17, 2019.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Hotel and Restaurant liquor license application for Dorothy’s Restaurant LLC dba Dorothy’s Restaurant located at 135 Country Center Drive Suite A&B in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 17, 2019.

