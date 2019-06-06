Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass kicks off Friday

By Crista Munro

Special to The PREVIEW

The 14th annual Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass festival takes place this weekend, June 7-9, on Reservoir Hill.

Nearly a year in the planning, the event promises to deliver another amazing collection of live musical performances from the Del McCoury Band, Sierra Hull, The Travelin’ McCourys, Sam Reider and the Human Hands, Kate Lee and Forrest O’Connor, Old Salt Union, Dead Horses, Circus No. 9, Fireside Collective, Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams, Bonnie and the Clydes, FY5, and Sugar and the Mint.

Music on the main stage kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 7, with sets from Bonnie and the Clydes, Fireside Collective, Kate Lee and Forrest O’Connor, and Sam Reider and the Human Hands. After that, the action moves to the late night stage at the Ponderosa Pavilion with sets from Bonnie and the Clydes, and Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams, ending around midnight.

The Kids Tent gets warmed up on Friday with arts and crafts and face painting from 2 to 6 p.m. At 4 p.m., Andy the Juggler will perform his first show of the weekend.

Saturday’s main stage sets (in order) begin at 11:30 a.m. and feature FY5, Dead Horses, Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams, Fireside Collective, Sam Reider and the Human Hands, and headliners The Travelin’ McCourys. The late night stage gets underway at the Ponderosa Pavilion right after that with performances from Circus No. 9 and Old Salt Union.

Saturday, June 8, will be jam-packed with fun at the kids tent with a free T-shirt giveaway at 10 a.m. for the first 150 kids 12 and under, upcycled arts and crafts and face painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a juggling workshop (for kids of all ages) at noon and a performance by Andy the Juggler at 2 p.m. Children 12 and under get free festival admission when accompanied by an adult and all kids’ activities are free thanks to our generous sponsors.

The workshop tent gets going on Saturday with a 10 a.m. workshop discussion by FY5 talking about what happens at the PFB Jam Camp. At 11 a.m., Kate Lee and Alex Hargreaves will teach a fiddle workshop, followed by a class in bluegrass arrangements at noon taught by Fireside Collective. Dominick Leslie and Forrest O’Connor will host a mandolin workshop at 1 p.m. to wrap up the day at the workshop tent. These informal sessions are open to all festival attendees, regardless of musical ability (or lack thereof) and are offered at no additional cost.

The final day of the festival includes sets from Sugar and the Mint, Old Salt Union, Circus No. 9, Kate Lee and Forrest O’Connor, Sierra Hull, and headliner The Del McCoury Band on the main stage beginning at 11 a.m.

The Kids Tent will have more upcycled arts and crafts and face painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Ruby Balloon creating balloon art for the kids from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one last show by Andy the Juggler at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s workshop tent schedule includes a songwriting workshop by Eric Richard Stone at 10 a.m., a bluegrass and newgrass workshop by Circus No. 9 at 11 a.m., a mandolin workshop taught by Sierra Hull and Ronnie McCoury at 1 p.m., a class in songwriting an arrangements with Sugar and the Mint at 2 p.m., and a bluegrass songwriting workshop taught by Old Salt Union at 3 p.m.

The festival campground opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7. There will be art, merchandise and food vendors on site, as well as beer and wine available from festival sponsors. Pagosa Folk ‘n Bluegrass is an all-weather event, with a large tent for seating for more than 650 people in the shade and plenty of room on the meadow beyond for stretching out on a blanket or low chairs.

Pagosa Folk ‘n Bluegrass is supported with funding from Colorado Creative Industries to support cultural tourism. Additional information about tickets, schedules, FAQs and links to artists’ websites can be found at www.folkwest.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 731-5582 and held at will call for pickup.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Reservoir Hill, Top Stories