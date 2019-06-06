Missing-Man Formation flyover missions

Dear Editor:

American Legion Mullins-Nickerson Post 108 extends its gratitude and that of the entire military veteran community to the volunteer pilots of our local San Juan Flying Squadron for their recent Missing-Man Formation flyover missions. Their first mission was for the opening of the Veterans For Veterans benefit golf tournament Saturday May 25th.

