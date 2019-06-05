Curtains Up Pagosa eighth-grade apprentices announced

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs High School music and theater performing arts program, in partnership with Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), offers an eighth-grade apprenticeship program.

Students active and interested in performing arts may apply for an apprenticeship, which allows them to audition for and be cast in the spring high school musical, as well as perform in CUP’s summer show. Students selected learn alongside their castmates, working on acting, vocals, dance and theater arts skills. They also act as mentors for younger students cast in CUP’s summer show, which this year is “Tarzan the Musical.”

Three exceptional students were selected as eighth-grade apprentices this year: Karissa Foster, Hannah Rockensock and Kaeden Thomas. They all performed in “Footloose” at the high school and are now hard at work on “Tarzan.” We are very proud of these three young people, their performances, their hearts and their passion for the performing arts.

