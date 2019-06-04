Curtains Up Pagosa’s ‘Tarzan’ set for July

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Springs has the most amazing talent group. Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is fortunate to be able to cast some of these talented actors and performers into our shows.

“Tarzan the Musical,” CUP’s summer show, is overflowing with local talent. Kaitlen Smith will be playing the role of Kala, the loving and passionate ape mother who finds a baby in the jungle, names him Tarzan and raises him herself. Smith is a veteran performer in Pagosa and with CUP; she was most recently seen in last summer’s “Children of Eden” spectacular, where she gloriously played the role of Eve.

Cast in the role of Kerchak, the silverback leader of the tribe, Jason Rose will be making his debut on the musical theater stage. Rose has been singing and touching people’s hearts with his amazing voice; he tried out for “Tarzan” and blew us away with his audition. He is an absolute natural.

“Tarzan” plays six shows the first two weekends of July. Our talented and hardworking cast of 50, ranging in age from 6 to 68, has been working for five weeks so far singing the beautiful score written by Phil Collins, working on ape movements and learning extensive choreography.

Musical Director Dale Scrivener and Pit Conductor Leo (Billy) Baughman are excited about the fantastic local musicians they have gathered for the show. Plan on attending this fabulous show. Make it part of your Fourth of July holiday plans.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater, Top Stories