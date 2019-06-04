Curtains Up Pagosa announces new music director

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa is happy to announce the appointment of its new music director, Dale Scrivener.

Dale Scrivener Jr., having graduated from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of music in vocal performance in 2016, is very passionate about theater and performing. Scrivener grew up on the east coast in a small town similar to Pagosa Springs on the New York/Pennsylvania border. He was involved in choirs and bands beginning at 7 years old. His passion has always been music and theater since a very young age.

Scrivener grew up going to see community theater and high school theater productions with his mom and had always wanted to be involved. He got his start in theater in ninth grade when he played MT Space in a play called “Lazy Daze Inn.” After that show, he started learning more technical aspects of theater. He designed the lights and sound for the plays at his high school his sophomore through senior year.

While being involved in his high school theater programs, he also was heavily involved in the music program. Scrivener played piano for five choirs and the high school jazz band, as well as singing and choreographing for the show choir, playing in concert band and marching band, and singing in his local church choir and community choir. Outside of the music industry, Scrivener worked at a camp as a camp counselor during the summers, as well as doing some landscaping, working in a candle shop and walking dogs. Scrivener has been involved in the church he grew up in, playing piano for services, singing special music, working with the Jr. Church program, being involved in the puppet ministry, teaching for VBS, as well as going on two missions trips to Slovakia.

Upon graduation, Scrivener had the opportunity to travel four countries in Europe with a choir through the American Music Abroad program. This trip gave him the opportunity to sing a solo with a choir in various famous cathedrals and venues across Europe, as well as learning music and world history. This trip took him to places such as Dachau Concentration Camp, St Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice and many more places. Dale is an avid musician playing several instruments, including, but not limited, to piano, bassoon and violin.

Scrivener is the current accompanist for the Pagosa Family School choir and has recently been named the resident music director for Curtains Up Pagosa. Not long ago, Scrivener resigned from his position as box office manager, head of wardrobe and board operator at Thingamajig Theatre Company.

Outside of theater, Scrivener does work as a seamster, landscaper and vocal coach/teacher.

His past credits include “Footloose” (vocal coach, keyboard 2), “Little Women” (sound technician), “A Christmas Carol” (light/sound board operator), “Nutcracker the Musical” (assistant music director, orchestration, rehearsal accompanist), “Hunchback of Notre Dame” (keyboard 2), “Godspell” (Jeffrey, co-music director), “Avenue Q” (music director, keyboard 2), “Die Fledermaus” (Alfredo), “Titanic: A New Musical” (pittman/henry etches), “Always… Patsy Cline” (fiddle, vocals), “Shrek the Musical” (pig 2/knight 2), “The Consol” (the Magician), “Snoopy!!!” (Snoopy, assistant music director), “A Christmas Carol” (Young Scrooge, caroler), “Children of Eden,” “Les Miserables” (Grantaire), “Pirates of Penzance” (Ensemble), “Les Miserables” (Coufeyrac/ValJean understudy, rehearsal accompanist) and more.

Scrivener enjoys long walks on the beach, barefoot, at sunset. He enjoys cooking, eating, bowling, camping and riding roller coasters.

