Joy and fun abound at weekly hand-drumming sessions

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, June 4, at noon.

“It’s a rarity that I get through a day without randomly breaking into song,” said middle school student Leea Johns, who is visiting her grandparents in Pagosa Springs.

“I’ve always been one to try new things, and attending the hand-drumming class gives me an opportunity to experiment with another instrument. The class is relaxed and there is no pressure if I mess up. It differs from my former musical experiences because of the free-flowing structure that gives you an opportunity to experiment with new ideas and simply make music.

“I believe starting the creative flow early in life is important and can help develop musical or art skills later. While here in Pagosa, I’ve volunteered in the kindergarten classes and shared some songs with them on the ukulele. Seeing the teachers and students so excited to sing along is cool.”

She continued, “I sang in a professional children’s chorale, which performed throughout Colorado. We frequently had crowds in the thousands. This required very involved rehearsals and a great deal of focus. During many of our performances, audience members would be laughing out loud or streaming tears, depending on what emotion the song caused. It was a neat feeling to have that kind of impact.”

Johns added, “Music has helped me create new friendships over the several moves I’ve had in my short life. When people are involved in music, it generally makes them happier. One of my closest friends in the chorale had physical handicaps that kept him from participating in most sports, but when he sang with us, we were all equal.”

The hand-drumming class is a family-friendly activity in which joy, fun and playfulness abound. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one. For more information, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories