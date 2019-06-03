Chase Regester Memorial Scholarship recipients announced

By Lisa Scott

Special to The SUN

Karringten Castro has been awarded the Chase Regester Memorial Scholarship and will receive $1,000 for the 2019-2020 academic year. Additionally, Sarah Ross, DeAnn Schaaf and Ashley Smyth will receive $150 each.

This scholarship is designed to honor the memory of Charles “Chase” L. Regester III, May 29, 1986-Aug. 2, 2006, who was raised on a ranch and spent his childhood and youth involved in 4-H, rodeos and ranch life. He graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in May 2005 and was pursuing ranching as a career. Regester loved animals, the great outdoors, his friends and family and had a great sense of humor and a “whipping and spurring” approach to life. This scholarship was endowed by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lindner to honor Regester and his family for living and preserving the history and traditions of the American West. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Jr. added to that endowment in 2007, as did Tiger Regester in 2012.

Castro has been very involved in Future Farmers of American (FFA) and rodeo.

“One of my goals when I started high school was to become the FFA president,” said Castro. “I have strived to make our FFA chapter bigger and better by letting others know how much fun it is.”

Horses and participating in rodeo events have been activities since fifth grade; barrel racing and pole bending are her primary competitive events. For these reasons, Castro has chosen to pursue an education in agriculture business and will be attending Central Arizona College to obtain her degree. She also plans to join the collegiate rodeo team. Castro also maintains a 3.2 GPA, is president of the FFA chapter, participates in local rodeos and has worked throughout high school to save money for college.

The other three students attend Pagosa Springs High School, have excellent grades, are very active in school activities, have participated in a variety of 4-H projects and club activities and have held leadership positions in 4-H. Ross will be attending Southern Oregon University; Schaaf has enrolled at Western Colorado University; and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will be Smyth’s college. Each of these scholars are tremendous role models within the 4-H program.

This scholarship was designed to support a student pursuing postsecondary education of any variety, which can include university, college, community college, technical, business, vocational, agricultural or ranch training program. The basic requirement for any scholarship applicant is that they have participated in rodeo, 4-H, FFA, or have agriculture or ranching background and upbringing during their high school years.

Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories