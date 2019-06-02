Registration for softball teams closes May 31

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

Looking for something fun for your child to do this summer? The Town of Pagosa Springs Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce the K.I.D.S. Day Camp is returning.

The camp is open to children ages 5-12.

K.I.D.S. Day Camp will start on Monday, June 3, and run through Aug. 2. It will be offered Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities scheduled for each day will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

All children that are registered for the week must be signed in and dropped off no later than 9 a.m., no exceptions.

Applications for this program are currently open. Program fees are: $85 per child per week, $25 per child per drop in (upon availability), and there is a onetime application fee of $15 per child. Multiple-child discounts also available. Weekly registrations are required.

For more information about this program, please call 264-4152, ext. 532.

Adult softball registration

The Pagosa Springs Recreation Department is accepting team registrations for the 2019 adult men’s and coed softball leagues through May 31.

Registration forms are available at the department office, which is located at the Community Center. Anyone who is 16 years of age or older is eligible to participate in the leagues. Team registration fees are $250, plus a $30 fee per player. Checks and money orders should be made payable to the Town of Pagosa Springs.

The leagues are tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-June. For more information, call 264-4151, ext. 232.

