Las Vegas Night in Pagosa set for June 21

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

Are you hankerin’ for a fun night in Las Vegas, but don’t want to spend the time or money to drive there? Your wish is Rotary’s command.

That fun-loving group welcomes you to its own version of Las Vegas by presenting Casino Night Las Vegas on June 21 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave.

Think dancing, wagering and consuming tidbits and beverages. You will even get $50,000 of play money to make those roulette wheels sing or regale to the seldom heard phrase of, “Hit me.” Whatever you win at the end of the night, your chips will be converted into tickets. Those tickets will then be drawn for prizes. Dance to the music of the Retro Cats, win at the silent auction, enjoy the cash bar, munchies and desserts, and have a merry ol’ time.

So, put on that Las Vegas outfit (or not) and come out to support the Rotary Scholarship Fund plus other projects that help our local students. Not only does Rotary gift over $20,000 a year for higher education to our graduating students, but it provides other needs in education such as the Teacher Mini-grant Project, the ever-popular Third Grade Dictionary Give-Away and the Student Foreign Exchange Program.

Rotary’s benevolent sponsors have funded all of the night’s expenses so that any ticket, bar and auction proceeds go directly to the scholarship fund and these educational needs.

The number of tickets are limited due to the event’s popularity and space. Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, the Choke Cherry Tree or from any Rotarian. Tickets are $45 or $50 at the door. Either way, it’s a lot cheaper than going to Vegas.

