Information on Social Security’s Wounded Warriors website

As the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge, a 24-hour extended care home, and BeeHive, an assisted living residence. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

Both homes have veterans as residents and I recently learned the Social Security (SS) Administration has a Wounded Warriors website for answers to questions on disability benefits for veterans. The address is https://www.ssa.gov/people/veterans/.

For military service members who became disabled on active military service on or after Oct. 1, 2001, an expedited process is available for disability claims. Also, as of March 17, 2014, veterans who have a Veteran Administration compensation rating of 100 percent permanent and total may receive expedited processing of applications.

Active duty status and receipt of military pay, for example, do not necessarily prevent payment of SS benefits.

“If you are receiving treatment at a military medical facility and working in a designated therapy program or on limited duty, we will evaluate your work activity to determine your eligibility for benefits,” notes the SSA on the Wounded Warrior page.

The website also answers questions about how Medicare affects TRICARE, has a link to recent changes in the TRICARE law, and explains how the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 provides for a 12-month Medicare Part B special enrollment period for TRICARE beneficiaries who are entitled to Medicare Part A.

With several useful publications and links, the website asks applicants to call and make an appointment before visiting the regional office in Durango.

For further information, please call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

