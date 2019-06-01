The labyrinth at St. Patrick’s: A place for prayer and reflection

By Sally Neel

Special to The SUN

With the hope of warmer spring weather, the beautiful outdoor labyrinth at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is now open and available to the public.

Thanks to St. Patrick’s Venture Crew and the Eagle Scout project of one of their members, the labyrinth has been groomed and enjoys a set of new benches that are situated at the center of the labyrinth for walkers to enjoy.

This unusually large outdoor labyrinth, situated in a wooded area behind the church, offers a winding path that ultimately leads to a quiet space under the branches of a towering pine tree, a place for reflection, prayer and solitude.

“We purposely made the path wide enough so that people who are handicapped can more easily navigate it,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “Being located directly next door to our local hospital, I often notice people walk over from the hospital to walk the labyrinth. In fact, when the latest additions were made to the hospital, we collaborated to create a paved path to the labyrinth so that it can easily be made available to those who are searching for peace, comfort and solace.”

The labyrinth’s winding path is designed to confuse the mind, to release it from the need to control the journey. The walker is forced to simply follow where it leads and trust that ultimately it will lead to the center. It takes about 20-30 minutes to complete the walk to the middle, during which time one can offer prayers, recall poetry or Bible verses, or simply discover whatever surfaces to the conscious mind.

The center of the labyrinth is a place of calm, a place to sit quietly under the majestic tree, to listen to nature, to contemplate the thoughts that have come to mind during the walk, or simply allow fears and concerns to be stilled. The journey back out from the center allows the walker to slowly return to the world, refreshed and perhaps filled with new insights.

“There is nothing quite like the experience of walking a labyrinth,” said Neel. “Everyone who walks it comes away with their own unique experience. The path requires nothing more of us than to put one foot in front of the other. It does not encourage us to hurry or to rush through the process. Ultimately, we arrive in a place that asks absolutely nothing of us. It is a place of rest and peace, a place of quiet solitude. You can stay there as long as you like. One simply walks to the center, finds rest and then prepares for the journey back out into the world. In short, it’s good for the soul, a slow walk well taken.”

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. There are no prescribed hours of availability for the labyrinth. It is open to the public for their convenience.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories