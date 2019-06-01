LPEA Golf Tournament to benefit youth scout organizations

By Indiana Reed

Special to The SUN

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will host its annual golf tournament at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club on Saturday, June 15. Space is limited and the registration deadline is June 10.

Organized by LPEA’s line personnel, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local IBEW 111 26A) based in Pagosa Springs, the LPEA Golf Tournament is open to all community members. Tournament proceeds this year will benefit the Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts in Archuleta County, as well as the local Venturing Crew.

As noted in a press release, the scouting organizations provide an opportunity for both boys and girls, ages 5-20, with a comprehensive program that teaches and reinforces core values such as teamwork, citizenship, responsibility, self-confidence and peer leadership. Youth also learn practical outdoor skills and take an active role as stewards of the community and natural resources.

The tournament is a four-person scramble, with four flights beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, rain or shine. Entry fee is $70 per person, which includes lunch, golf cart, $5,000 in prizes and more. The field will be limited to the first 34 teams registered. Hole sponsorships are also available to support the scouts and independent donations are welcome. All funds remain in the community.

An incentive for community members to participate this year is a special “hole-in-one” prize for golf vacation to Myrtle Beach for two (valued at $7,500).

Cash or checks (made payable to the “Brotherhood Fund”) will be accepted (no credit cards) via mail to LPEA, P.O. Box 305, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or in person at LPEA’s Pagosa Springs office, 603 S. 8th St.

“Once again we are going to be golfing for a good cause,” said LPEA Equipment Operator Garrett Hammer, who is organizing the event with Journeyman Lineman Jeremy Matney. “Golfers can enjoy a day on the links, plus lunch, and are eligible for more than $5,000 in prizes, plus that trip to Myrtle Beach, in addition to raising funds for our kids here in Archuleta.”

To register, or for further information regarding the golf tournament, visit www.lpea.coop or contact Hammer at 946-9434, Matney at 759-8881) or Daron Selph at 749-1473 directly.

Since the LPEA Golf Tournament’s inception in 2003, the event has raised more than $130,000 for a variety of nonprofit organizations in Archuleta County, including Archuleta County Search and Rescue, Pagosa Early Learning Center, Foundation for Archuleta County Education, American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.

