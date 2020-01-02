2019 YEAR IN REVIEW

2019 was a busy and interesting year in Pagosa Country. There was no want for good news, bad news, controversial issues, and no lack of interesting news events to keep SUN readers focused on local events, situations and personalities.

Over the next few weeks, The SUN will take a look back at some of those events, selected by SUN staff writers. This week, we look back at January, February and March.

January

• Beginning Jan. 5, the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) began 24/7 paid staffing for the first time in the department’s history.

