2019 Service Academy Information Days planned

Special to The SUN

Five Service Academy Information Days will be conducted in Colorado during the months of March, April and May.

These events provide the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.; the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.; the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.; the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, Conn.; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y., for an information session regarding the academy and ROTC/NROTC application process, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States armed forces.

This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the congressional delegations about how they can assist students gain a nomination to a service academy, which is complex and can start as early as the junior year in high school.

The five events are:

• Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m., in Fort Morgan at Fort Morgan High School (709 East Riverview Ave., Fort Morgan).

• March 30, 1 p.m., in Pueblo at Pueblo Centennial High School (2525 Mountview Drive).

• April 3, 10 a.m., in Alamosa at Adams State University (208 Edgemont Blvd.).

• April 13, 11 a.m., in Denver at Denver South High School (1700 E. Louisiana Ave.).

• May 4, noon, in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University (1100 North Ave.).

The military service academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.

The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend.

