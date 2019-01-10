2018 YEAR IN REVIEW

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
2018 was a busy and interesting year in Pagosa Country. There was no want for good news, bad news, controversial issues, and no lack of interesting news events to keep SUN readers focused on local events, situations and personalities.
Over the next few weeks, The SUN will take a look back at some of those events, selected by SUN staff writers. This week, we look back at July, August and September.
July
• On July 3, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to approve new short-term rental regulations.
The decision came after multiple meetings discussing whether to approve or disapprove of new short-term rental regulations for the county.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, CDC, CDOT, CO Parks and Wildlife, Crime, Cross Country, Education, Fire District, Football, Forest, Golf, News, Outdoors, PAWSD, Pirates, Seeds of Learning, Soccer, Sports, Swim, Town of Pagosa Springs, Utilities, Volleyball, Water