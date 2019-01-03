2018 YEAR IN REVIEW

2018 was a busy and interesting year in Pagosa Country. There was no want for good news, bad news, controversial issues, and no lack of interesting news events to keep SUN readers focused on local events, situations and personalities.

Over the next few weeks, The SUN will take a look back at some of those events, selected by SUN staff writers. This week, we look back at April, May and June.

April

• Charges against Charlotte Benally, who was originally charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder in the death of Richard “Dick” Isaacs in the spring of 2017, were dropped. A retrial date for Chad Nystrom, the man accused of killing Isaacs, had yet to be scheduled following a hung jury earlier in the year.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Baseball, Business, CDC, Crime, Cross Country, Education, Election, Fire District, Forest, Law Enforcement, News, Outdoors, PAWSD, Pirates, Soccer, Sports, Utilities, Water, Weather