2017 World Day of Prayer set for March 3

By Mercedes Leist

Special to The PREVIEW

The World Day of Prayer is a worldwide movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer. It is an annual movement initiated and carried out by women in more than 170 countries and regions.

It is a movement that brings together women of various races, cultures and traditions in closer fellowship, understanding and action throughout the year. Through the World Day of Prayer, women affirm that prayer and action are inseparable and that both have immeasurable influence in the world.

The women of the Philippines invite us to consider these words: “Am I being unfair to you?” This year’s worship theme is taken from Matthew 20:1-16, the parable of the laborers in the vineyard.

Join us in the worship and a potluck salad luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on March 3 at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Call for day care at 264-5508. Everyone is welcome.

This service is sponsored by the Community United Methodist Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Pope John Paul II, Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

