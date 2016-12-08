2017 Chamber board of director candidates announced

The 2017 slate of Chamber board candidates has been announced. After the submitted forms were reviewed and accepted, the following candidates will be running for the Chamber board: Leanne Goebel, manager of Lantern Dancer Gallery; Jim Hayes, co-owner of The Hub Bike Shop; Dan McPherson, co-owner of Sunetha Property Management; Jenifer Pitcher, community lifestyle director at Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA); Christie Spears, co-owner of Wolf Creek Broadcasting; and Jenelle Syverson, owner of The Choke Cherry Tree.

