2017 Beautification Awards

Tourism director Jennie Green and Pagosa Springs Mayor Don Volger present the 2017 Beautification Awards for the town’s first year of adopted bike planters on Nov. 20. The award for Best Location went to High Country Title, Inc. (left) with Tracy Bunning accepting the award. The Pagosa Springs SUN received the award for Most Original (middle) with Assistant Editor Randi Pierce accepting the award. The award for Most Colorful went to Jenelle Syverson’s The Choke Cherry Tree (right). Old Town Natural Market and Deli (not pictured) was recognized for Most Artistic. In addition to giving an award for each business to display, a perpetual plaque will be on display at the visitor center displaying the winner for each category.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs