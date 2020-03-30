March 30 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

- News
Data is updated daily by about 4 p.m. and includes cases reported through the previous day. This reporting gap gives our epidemiologists time to review the data and improve the accuracy. Due to this delay, our numbers may be different than what is being reported by local public health departments. As cases continue to be investigated the data in this report is subject to change.
Colorado Case Summary (Updated 3/30/20 at 4:00 p.m.)
Note: This summary only includes data through 3/29 and does not reflect cases since then.
2,627 cases*
414 hospitalized
47 counties
15,364 people tested
51 deaths
14 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
Find Colorado COVID-19 Data on CDPHE’s Open Data Portal
Access the case summary data files
