$200 gift cards available to residents laid off or with reduced hours

By Kimberly Domingo

Special to The SUN

In coordination with the Pagosa Outreach Connection (POC), a project of the United Way of Southwest Colorado, the Town of Pagosa Springs is offering onetime assistance in the form of $200 gift cards to individuals residing in Archuleta County who have been laid off or had work hours significantly reduced due to COVID-19 closures.

Applicants must be currently employed by, or recently laid off (within the last four weeks), from an employer located within Archuleta County.

Applications will be reviewed and disbursements will be made on a rolling basis while supplies last.

The link to the application with more specifics is available here: www.pagosasprings.co.gov/vertical/sites/%7B175F1D4C-10BE-47AA-AF3E-C1BCDE2446A6%7D/uploads/Workforce_Incentive_Application_v2.pdf.

