19th Hole Concerts to get folksy tonight with the San Juan Mountain Boys

By Laurel Sebastian

Special to The PREVIEW

The San Juan Mountain Boys, a local duo featuring Ron Lowe (acoustic guitar and vocals) and Glenn Unrath (bass and vocals), play tonight at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The band plays country, folk, pop and old rock, and will offer hits from the ’60s through today. With the breathtaking mountain views in the background, the San Juan Mountain Boys hope to remind you exactly why you love southwest Colorado.

The third night of the concerts, tonight’s featured nonprofit is DUST2 (Developing Urban Singletrack and Team). Another Pagosa Springs-based nonprofit, DUST2’s mission is to “promote active lifestyles in Archuleta County youth through the development of a junior mountain bike team and champion the construction of an urban trail system connecting community, schools and town parks.”

So far, the nonprofit has accomplished just that. It offers camps, team practice and opportunities to compete for local students between fifth and 12th grades. Each group of students also works to improve local trails for at least one day each season, ensuring students understand the work that goes into the construction and maintenance of the local trails they enjoy.

DUST2 is also one of the organizations to thank for the recent development of the Dakota Springs Trail System behind Pagosa Springs High School. It, along with the Town of Pagosa Springs and the Archuleta School District, will be responsible for continued trail maintenance. Despite some funding setbacks, DUST2 is happy to announce that it has also secured funding for the first half of a 2.2-mile trail to connect the Dakota Springs Trail System, Yamaguchi Park and Reservoir Hill with professionally engineered singletrack trail.

If you’re ready to relax with signature drinks and food, dance to music and support local nonprofits, bike, walk or drive on over tonight. Please bring your family and chairs or blankets, but leave pets and outside food at home. The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado suggests a $10 donation for entry to help reach a $7,200 concert series goal. Kids 10 and under enter for free. So far, 326 people have attended, bringing the donations to over $3,000 in the first two nights.

Upcoming 19th Hole Concerts:

June 28 — San Juan Mountain Boys: country, folk, pop and old rock; featuring DUST2.

July 5 — 13th Hour: Original rock; featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.

July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana; featuring Aspire.

July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: Soul-abducting jazz funk; featuring the San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.

