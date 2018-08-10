19th Hole Concerts raise $8,400 for Archuleta County nonprofits

- News
By Tracy Pope
Special to The PREVIEW
This summer’s 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club raised $8,400 for six Archuleta County nonprofits, with each nonprofit receiving a $1,400 grant. The recipient organizations are:
• Chimney Rock Interpretive Association.
• San Juan Outdoor Club.
• DUST2.
• Archuleta Seniors Inc.
• Aspire.
• San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
In its third year of hosting the 19th Hole Concerts, the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado has witnessed increasing success of this fundraising concert series. This year’s grant awards increased 40 percent over last year’s proceeds and have almost doubled since year one.
“Each summer, we have watched the popularity of the 19th Hole Concerts grow,” said Jan Johnson, chair of the Archuleta Committee. “It is heartwarming to see so many people in our community come together in this way to support local nonprofits.”
The 19th Hole Concerts featured a different nonprofit and music talent on Thursday evenings June 14 through July 19. The cover charge for each concert was a $10 donation, with all proceeds pooled and distributed to the six nonprofits selected. The generous support of corporate sponsors covered event expenses, allowing all proceeds collected at the door to go directly to the recipient organizations. The featured nonprofits collaborated to promote and generate attendance at the concerts through marketing tasks.
The Community Foundation assisted with the grant review and planning process.
“This grant opportunity encourages collaboration and cooperation in the nonprofit sector in Archuleta County,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation. “We look forward to bringing this event back to Archuleta County next summer.”
As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.
