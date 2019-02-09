19th Hole Concerts grant application now open

By Tracy Pope

Special to The PREVIEW

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado is announcing a grant opportunity for Archuleta County nonprofits to participate in this summer’s 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. The grant application is now open. The deadline to apply is March 18.

The 19th Hole Concerts benefit the Archuleta County nonprofit community and promote southwest Colorado’s talented music scene by featuring a different nonprofit and music talent every Thursday evening, June 13 through July 25, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

The cover charge for each concert is a $10 donation to support the six nonprofits selected. Proceeds from the cover charges will be pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations. In 2018, $1,400 each was awarded to the six selected nonprofits.

The application for nonprofits to apply can be accessed under the “Grant Seekers” tab on the Community Foundation’s website (www.swcommunityfoundation.org). The selected nonprofits will be announced the first week of April.

“As a new board member for the Community Foundation, I am looking forward to this summer’s concerts as a fun way to support the great nonprofits we have serving our community,” said Gabrielle Dorr, Archuleta board member of the Community Foundation.

The bands that are scheduled to play in 2019 are:

• June 13 — Bob Hemenger.

• June 20 — The San Juan Mountain Boys.

• June 27 — Denise Chaney.

• July 11 — Retro Cats.

• July 18 — Brooks-i Band.

• July 25 — Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release.

As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists in our region. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan Counties.

