19th Hole Concerts grant application now open

By Tracy Pope
Special to The PREVIEW
The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado is announcing a grant opportunity for Archuleta County nonprofits to participate in this summer’s 19th Hole Concerts.
The grant application opened Monday. The deadline to apply is April 6.
The 19th Hole Concerts benefit the Archuleta County nonprofit community and promote southwest Colorado’s talented music scene by featuring a different nonprofit and music talent every Thursday evening June 14 through July 19 at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.
The cover charge for each concert is a $10 donation to support the six nonprofits selected. Proceeds from the cover charges will be pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.
In 2017, approximately $1,000 each was awarded to the six selected nonprofits.
The application for nonprofits to apply can be accessed under the “Grant Seekers” tab on the Community Foundation’s website (www.swcommunityfoundation.org). The selected nonprofits will be announced the last week of April.
The bands that are scheduled to play in 2018 are:
• June 14 — Bob Hemenger.
• June 21 — Brooks-i Band.
• June 28 — The San Juan Mountain Boys.
• July 5 — 13th Hour.
• July 12 — Songs of the Fall.
• July 19 — J-Calvin.
